If the chaos and cruelty of this government shutdown were being caused by terrorists, elected Republicans would mobilize every possible resource to hunt them down.
If the disruption of this shutdown, coupled with the incoherence of constantly shifting demands from the White House, were being caused by a willfully ignorant Democrat, elected Republicans would be overwhelming the media with their outrage.
Instead, the cause of this shutdown is a Republican who has changed his mind repeatedly about what he wants — rejecting a number of different deals in the process — and has provided no specifics about how the money will be spent, or what analysis led to the amount being requested. He was ready to sign a budget bill in December, until Ann Coulter and Fox News personalities belittled him for it. (Did you vote for Fox News opinion hosts to run our country? I don’t recall them being on the ballot.)
We all want appropriate border security, and we all want our taxes to be spent wisely. Spending billions to fulfill an ignorant campaign pledge (Donald Trump said 212 times that Mexico would pay for it) is the epitome of the “waste, fraud and abuse” that Republicans campaign against.
Julie Chapman,
Huson