Fox off base to join Paxton suit

Why in the world would Tim Fox, as one of his last acts in a respectable career as Montana’s attorney general, seek to join Texas Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the certified votes of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania?

The case has been labeled insane,” “a seditious assault on democracy,” “unprecedented,“ and a former Texas attorney general and now senator and Donald Trump supporter stated: “I fail to the see the logic in it.”

Fox even acknowledges it likely won’t go anywhere, but claims the case presents a constitutional issue about mail ballots and separation of power? Not really. Under our federal system, the 50 states have the right to determine how their elections are conducted. Fox should be advocating for that, not to have elections decided by a federal court. Pure politics or a job search?

Mae Nan Ellingson,

Missoula

