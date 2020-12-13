 Skip to main content
Fox wrongheaded to assist Trump coup

Fox wrongheaded to assist Trump coup

I see that Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has seen fit to include Montana among the states suing to prevent certain other states from certifying their elections. Now I suppose that if someday Pennsylvania disagrees with the conclusion that Montanans come to in an election, they can try to overturn it.

I wrote Attorney General Fox today telling him what I thought of his attempt to assist Donald Trump in his attempted coup. It is wrongheaded, probably illegal and likely seditious.

It is, in short, a disgusting crock. I resent that, by virtue of my citizenship in this state, I am a party to it. Include me out!

Mark Hull,

Missoula

