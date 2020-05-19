Fox's top priority is public safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana's attorney general, Tim Fox, a true Montanan born in Hardin who has lived and worked in Montana his entire life, is running for governor. His top priority is public safety. He is a strong supporter of law enforcement. Fox was one of the first to arrive in Salt Lake to be at Trooper Wade Palmer's hospital bedside after Palmer was ambushed and critically wounded.

Tim Fox works hard on behalf of all Montanans. He promotes investment in mental and behavioral health services; sexual assault prevention; insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions; lowering the cost of prescription drugs; rural critical access to hospitals; expanded broadband access and telehealth capability; and an industry and education partnership to connect Montana students to Montana jobs and careers.

Fox graduated from Hardin High School and earned a bachelor of science degree, a master's degree in public administration and a law degree from the University of Montana. He was first elected as Montana's attorney general in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016. He has a proven record of defending our constitutional rights, including free speech and assembly and the right to keep and bear arms.

Tim Fox will have my vote to become Montana's next governor.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

