Listen, my people, and you shall see a fractured nation on bended knee. From the month of January, in Seventeen; Hardly a person can scarce be seen, Whose life is unfettered; who has been let be...

Daily campaigning with lies to be told; Saturating the web as our assets are sold, The Public Trust to overturn; departments, press, intelligence, law; Our nation's attic bored into by worms, its morality cheapened by soft flapping jaws — One if by slander — Putin if hacking — the “sovereign” dropping perpetual alarms; All the country-folk mesmerized, hot and disarmed.

The plan by the Donald, Erdowan, XI, is to diminish our government to a show on TV, enshrine tabloids and bullies, and dump expertise; minimize state, civil rights and the press, Cooperate never, just as you'd guess, then mire the Senate in financial distress; Extemists he hires from lists Mitch approved, they're fired as compacts he's sundered are screwed. With malice to all; betrayals most lewd.

Now racing to reach each red corner of land, advance men are coming in figures of eight, To finish the job of infecting the host, leaving 30 more thousand unable to stand, No ideas, no quarter, no intention to serve. Never revere him in high-honor posts.