France is better representative

Tom France is the clear choice for House District 94. France has resided in our community for over 48 years, graduating from the University of Montana Law School, working at the National Wildlife Foundation and being an engaged father and community member.

The little that is known about his opponent, Karen Sherman, is troubling. Shortly after moving to Missoula in 2016, she spoke at an anti-immigration rally at which she dealt in racist and false claims blaming refugees, particularly Muslims, for the high crime rate in Amarillo, Texas. She blatantly stated that the crime of rape is perpetuated 100% by Muslim males.

Indeed, Amarillo has one of the highest crime rates. But research reveals it is not attributable to the refugee population, which typically find employment within 90 days of arrival. Crime rates among refugees in Amarillo is much lower than that of native-born residents. (UW of Amarillo Community Status Report.)

Interestingly, of the 346 refugees Amarillo received in 2016, the majority were from Myanmar, of which 63% were Christian and only 27% were Muslim — both groups seeking asylum from religious persecution.

Sherman’s talk can still be viewed on YouTube; doing so will clearly indicate why she should not be sent to Helena.