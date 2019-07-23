What is the matter with the world today? It used to be people joined fraternal organizations to help out people who were in need. One good example is the Lions Club, which are involved in sight and hearing. There are also many other clubs out there that help people with different aspects of life.
Before the 1980s it was a world of "we," since then it has become an "I" world. This is not right. We should be involved in helping each other throughout the world. Yes. You attend meetings and discuss the situation of the people in need and help them. You discuss the situation face to face and talk over the problem and then try to tend to the situation at hand.
Yes! Today is a world of modern technology and smart phones and some groups think you can hold our meetings over the phone. Maybe so but you are not discussing the situation face to face or not able to see the reaction of other members depending on the situation at hand. Also you get to see the reaction of those you helped.
These organizations also go out into the community and hold fundraisers such as helping with the fair and rodeo by taking tickets and helping the customers find their seat. Holding pancake breakfasts. You work with people one on one and you may even see the people you have helped. Also help with maintaining a park in the neighborhood and at times replacing the old equipment with new. You see the good you do in the community.
Fraternal clubs need new blood in them to help carry on their tradition in the future. This involves people of either sex so you young and middle aged people get involved in a club in your area. This way you can see the good that you do first hand and the gratitude from the people and children that you have helped. You help people build a better world for all. Remember it’s a we world not I.
Michael East,
Missoula