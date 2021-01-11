Fraud claims have all been rejected

In response to Linda Brooks-Curtis' "Presidential election was 'shoplifted" on Jan. 4, I submit a rebuttal. I very much agree with her first paragraph, good parenting. However, the remainder of her letter, except the last sentence, is typical of someone who doesn't know the true facts of the 2020 election.

I am a Republican, and have been since the late 1960s, but the last four years have been a farcical endeavor. Over 50 denials of claimed fraud were repudiated by the courts, two of which from the U.S. Supreme Court. If Donald Trump had any proof of fraud, I'm sure the courts would have decided in his favor.

The last sentence of her letter I also agree with, "I can't attend the D.C. gathering, but I can pray: Deliver us from evil." That "deliver from evil" will happen at noon on Jan. 20, when Trump will no longer be president of the United States.

Jason St. John,

Missoula

