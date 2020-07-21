'Free' assistance was paid for in violence, theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to write a retraction to my comment I made (letter, July 19) about the rising cases of the coronavirus in Montana, that the debt collectors should shut down, and then citizens in Montana would know what reservation life was like getting free assistance from the government.

American Indians never get free assistance; rather, what little assistance we get was paid for through rape, torture, genocide, theft of our land, and broken treaties that are never acknowledged.

I don't mean to sound rude, but this is the truth, and a majority of Americans are too ignorant to understand the past treatment of the original inhabitants of this land now called “America.”

Arthur Weatherwax,

Missoula

