'Free' assistance was paid for in violence, theft

'Free' assistance was paid for in violence, theft

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to write a retraction to my comment I made (letter, July 19) about the rising cases of the coronavirus in Montana, that the debt collectors should shut down, and then citizens in Montana would know what reservation life was like getting free assistance from the government.

American Indians never get free assistance; rather, what little assistance we get was paid for through rape, torture, genocide, theft of our land, and broken treaties that are never acknowledged.

I don't mean to sound rude, but this is the truth, and a majority of Americans are too ignorant to understand the past treatment of the original inhabitants of this land now called “America.”

Arthur Weatherwax,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News