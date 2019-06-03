It has been four years since we moved from Missoula back to California, but we missed the lifestyle and everything that Montana has to offer so we just moved back. We are now living in Superior to be with our daughter and our three youngest grandchildren.
I am now retired but I hope what I can offer, free of charge, is my fundraising background to any nonprofit that needs help in raising important dollars for their organization, church or school.
During my 50-year career, I have had the pleasure to be involved in 2,500 events throughout the United States and in seven foreign countries. I have helped these organizations raise over $35 million.
So, if you are interested in talking to me you can email me at david@dmirisch.com. “Together we all can make a difference.”
David Mirisch,
Superior