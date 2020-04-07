Free libraries have books for taking

With so many of us house-bound and the Missoula Public Library closed, I wanted to encourage people who need books to read to seek out a Little Free library. There are over 30 in Missoula and more in other communities in the area.

You can find a map at littlefreelibrary.org. These books are truly free for the taking. You can return a book to the same one where you got it, or pass it along. If you have books to donate, go ahead and do so.

Maybe now is the time to catch up on your reading. If you don't find what you like at the first one, you just keep looking!

Jeanne Miller,

Missoula

