Freedom includes responsibility

A crisis doesn’t necessarily build character but it sure can expose it. During this pandemic, it’s become a “badge of honor“ among some people to proudly NOT wear a mask and NOT social distance. When asked about this it’s common to hear some comment about freedom.

Freedom includes responsibility for our life, for our actions. One person’s freedom ends when another person’s freedom begins. To act without any sense of responsibility for the effects our actions may have on others or our community is not freedom. It is license to do whatever I want no matter who or what I damage. It is, in the end, pure me-first selfishness.

N.R. Munn,

Hamilton

