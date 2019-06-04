I am a combat veteran from World War II and attended Memorial Day services at the Courthouse rain or shine.
I was totally disgusted by all the freeloaders at one end of the lawn who could not even stand up or acknowledge the services for our Memorial Day in honor of all of our veterans. I just had to walk over and stand in front of them and say, “Listen up, all of you freeloaders: you don’t belong in my country if you can’t honor our brothers who died so you can be free.”
They just sat there and filled their faces with all the free food. Wonder who paid for that?
An old combat vet,
Ron 'Rondo' Scharfe,
Missoula