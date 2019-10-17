Hi, my name is Mary Brannin. I am a 40-year resident of Missoula, specifically Ward 5. Since the City Council election is fast approaching in November this year, I’ve done a little research on Alex Fregerio, who is running in my ward.
I found that Fregerio is a native Montanan who has been living in Missoula since 2012. He has a wife and a 6-year-old daughter. He and his family are very interested in outdoor activities, which prompts much of his interest and concern about the climate crisis. I too find this to be one of the most pressing issues we as individuals and as a city face.
Fregerio is open to ideas and solutions that contribute to clean energy and waste reduction. He feels we all need to sit down and look at these problems together, from all sides, with feedback from everyone, in order to come up with solutions the entire city can get behind and begin to implement immediately.
You can find even more information on Fregerio and his stands on various issues currently facing Missoula at: fregerioforcitycouncil.com or https:www.facebook.com/fregerioforcitycouncil. After doing my research, I’m definitely putting my support behind Alex Fregerio.
Mary Brannin,
Missoula