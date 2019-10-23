Fellow residents of Ward 5, please join me in voting for Alex Fregerio for Missoula City Council.
As we all know, the issue at the forefront of this election is taxes. If you read the two ward candidates’ views on this subject, you will find that Fregerio is the one with a real grasp on where your tax dollars go. (If you Google the candidates’ names, you will find Q&A articles from a few local publications; please try it!)
City taxes account for about 30% of your overall tax bill, and 62% of that money goes to fire, police and public works. Anyone who, like Fregerio’s opponent, believes that you can somehow cut taxes and increase services should come forward with some concrete plans, not empty rhetoric.
If you want a City Council representative who actually understands our tax base, where the tax money is spent and how tax increment financing funding really works, and who will work to seek new sources of revenue to augment our local taxes, Fregerio is your candidate.
Ballots were mailed Oct. 16. Please mark yours for Alex Fregerio.
Mary DeNevi,
Missoula