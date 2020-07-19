Friends I have never met

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They are the police officers downtown. They are the sheriff's deputies in my county. They are the judges who defend my rights under the Constitution.

They are the sailors, soldiers, Marines and pilots who watch over me and my family every day and night.

From time to time my friends have defended and saved our country from countless enemies foreign and domestic. My friends are much needed now to save our country and our way of life from the anarchists who threaten to bring our country down and our fickle politicians who seem to have forgotten why they were put into office in the first place.

Yes, my friends are your friends, too. Help them do their difficult job any way you can.

Dave Nickerson,

Victor

