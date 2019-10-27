I am writing about the automobile licensing procedure at the Missoula County Courthouse — and I know I am not the only one that thinks it is ridiculous having to wait so long in line just to get a new title or renew a title.
I was there this morning; checked in at 9:17 and got tired of waiting for 1 1/2 hours so left. Remind you, they have eight spots for employees but only three were open.
At the time I got back to my office they were texting me to tell me I was seventh in line and to come back. No, I already waited long enough. Got a parking ticket and still did not get my title.
I did make an appointment prior to this and it was out a month.
How is an 8-to-5 working person suppose to get this done?
Another thing I don't care for is how unfriendly it is checking in. Some people (especially the elderly) do not like to use a computer. Someone needs to figure something out. I know in some states, you can get it done at different locations. Very frustrating.
Edna Kallis,
Missoula