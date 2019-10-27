{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I am writing about the automobile licensing procedure at the Missoula County Courthouse — and I know I am not the only one that thinks it is ridiculous having to wait so long in line just to get a new title or renew a title.

I was there this morning; checked in at 9:17 and got tired of waiting for 1 1/2 hours so left. Remind you, they have eight spots for employees but only three were open.

At the time I got back to my office they were texting me to tell me I was seventh in line and to come back. No, I already waited long enough. Got a parking ticket and still did not get my title.

I did make an appointment prior to this and it was out a month.

How is an 8-to-5 working person suppose to get this done?

Another thing I don't care for is how unfriendly it is checking in. Some people (especially the elderly) do not like to use a computer. Someone needs to figure something out. I know in some states, you can get it done at different locations. Very frustrating.

Edna Kallis,

Missoula

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1