Frustrated by party-line voters

Dumpty Trumpty sat at the top of the great liars' wall. Even Putin's meddling cannot prevent a fall. All his criminal friends and immoral misdeeds will keep Dumpty Trumpty from returning to the White House again.

What frustrates me is why so many voters always vote their traditional political party no matter who the candidate is. Their grandparents and parents probably voted with the same stubborn mentality, so they are bound and determined not to break the traditional pattern. They probably would vote for Satan if he was their party's candidate.

I consider myself an independent voter. I do my homework and research, then cast my vote for the best overall candidate for the office, regardless of political party. I'm sure you don't have to guess who I will be voting for on Nov. 3 for president of the United States.

Remember the words of Jerry Lee Lewis: You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much Trump can drive a man insane. You do as you will, and it's not a thrill. Goodness gracious, our country is on fire!

This is an extremely important election. Please make sure you cast your ballot.

Les Cabot,

Missoula

