Frustrated with overpriced services

Since moving to Missoula, we have been regularly surprised at the overpricing of many products and services in general in this town and are frustrated.

We are currently very frustrated with Republic Services and the fact that we are paying double the amount, on a quarterly basis, compared to what we paid in Las Vegas, Nevada, who also has Republic Services.

We have lived here for two years now. We have a mattress that we attempted to schedule a bulk pick up for and were told it was not available "in our area" since they have now moved to the armed trucks to lighten the work load and we would have to haul it to the dump.

In Las Vegas, for half of what we pay now, we received the following services and I would like to know why! Las Vegas is a big city, also used side arm trucks, but were able to accommodate bulk pick-ups. Why is this not possible in Missoula?

1. We had two trash cans.

2. We had one recycling can at no additional cost.

3. Bulk pick-up was on a rotating schedule throughout town every two weeks at no additional cost.

Gina Supola,

Missoula

