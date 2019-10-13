U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte, we now have a president who is actively, and now openly, recruiting foreign help from our sworn enemies (i.e. Red China and Russia) and our supposed friends (i.e. Ukraine) to spy on U.S. citizens who happen to be his political opponents.
He is using his power as president of the greatest democracy that ever existed to subvert that very democracy. The man has no scruples, no conscious and no bounds in his attempt to totally control this country completely. His only loyalty is to himself. He is subverting the U.S. Constitution and attempting to replace the government of the people, for the people and by the people with the government of Donald Trump.
Fulfill the oath you took: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."
Jon Ekstrand,
Missoula