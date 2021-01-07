Full speed ahead for full immunity

I am appalled by our current tepid plans for COVID virus immunity. This pandemic has already killed more and caused more economic loss than World War II and all wars since, combined, in only 10 months. It’s on track to do it again in 2021 — or perhaps double!

We get a Pearl Harbor or 9/11 every day, but where is the response? We accept 5-10 plane crashes a day? Where are the bombs over Tokyo, fleet rebuilding, Manhattan Project, Rosy the Vaccinators or air raid wardens? Where is the can-do innovation?

We need vaccinating, not dancing robots. Are refer trucks for bodies or tents for ICUs it? Is Warp Speed equals 1 million shots/day so it will only take another two years? How many deaths, business closings, jobs lost, evictions, foreclosures, food handouts, unprepared students, stimulus packages and virus mutations can be expected from that?

Only full immunity will stop this. So let’s get on with it! Montana should emulate Israel, not Texas. Full Immunity Day should be July 4, 2021, so we can all celebrate together (10,000 shots/day for Montana, 1,000 for Missoula Valley).

Ron Susott,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0