Full support for MHSA programs

Thank you for the in-depth look at the Loyola dynasty and coaches Matt and Theresa Stergois. I’m sure I’m not the only reader to marvel at how their extraordinary efforts touched and helped so many lives. It was my good fortune to spend more than a few hours with this class couple in tab rooms across Montana.

We owe much to the heroics and sacrifice, often unsung, of the many teachers/coaches who daily give of themselves to challenge our best and brightest through the Montana High School Association forensics programs active across our state. Hopefully, these will garner our full support and attract the caliber of teacher/coaches who will give so generously of themselves.

Bravo to Matt and Theresa Stergios and to the Missoulian for shining the light on this sometimes overlooked activity.

Mac Swan,

Polson

