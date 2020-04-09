Fuller opinion was ill-informed, racist

I am exceedingly disappointed that the Missoulian chose to publish John Fuller's ill-informed, racist and dangerous rant in Sunday's (April 5) paper.

I hope that, come November, voters in the Flathead realize that Fuller is perfectly willing, perhaps even eager, to sacrifice 10,000 Montanans and 3 million Americans to the god of free enterprise.

Steve Corn, 

Florence

