Fuller's attitudes harm all of us

We find the attitudes espoused in Kalispell lawmaker John Fuller’s guest column Sunday (April 5) both belligerent and disparaging. We think they undermine our country, state and community.

He denounces government growth at all levels, assuming government bigness is inherently bad.

He ignores history by refusing to acknowledge that the governments of America and Montana had to grow, again and again, to serve ever-expanding populations.

He fails to grasp the importance of public undertakings — such as fire protection, law enforcement, drinking-water inspections, street and highway maintenance, youth education and support for our most vulnerable people.

He claims our government is now “acting upon incomplete and probably inaccurate information” about the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. Who told him that?

He warns that all Montanans are “under house arrest” because our governor wants to “save the lives of a few.” Who taught him to think that way?