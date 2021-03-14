 Skip to main content
Fund projects with tax revenues

Voters and surveys show that most citizens support increased funding and access for our state lands. We voted to fund projects with marijuana tax revenues. Folks who love outdoor recreation need to remind all our leaders to fund infrastructure improvements. We rank near the bottom for funding state projects. Please write, call, or have an adult beverage or coffee, with your local public official! Encourage them to be good stewards for all our state property! Tourism, as well as local visitation has dramatically increased in our state. Thank you for your public service.

Joe Petrusaitis,

Hamilton

