Thank you, U.S. Forest Service, for fewer prescribed burns this year. Now that smoke from distant fires is clearing, our children and elders may meet fall with refreshed lungs.
Burning understory fuels is inexpensive, but it is also lazy, inefficient and harmful to people who breathe. Let's convince Congress to refuse to fund another high-tech bomber so we can use that money for fire prevention. Let's hire people to hand-feed chippers, thereby creating jobs while removing kindling in a much healthier and ecologically sound manner. Chipping is slower and hard work, but it would greatly benefit public health.
Chips can be left in piles, reducing chance of fire; they decay into the soil, nourish deadwood-feeding insects, and enrich the soil. Alternatively, chips could be collected and composted, spread on barren lands, or even used for heating since enclosed burning is much more efficient than wildfire.
I am alarmed by the number of people I know with respiratory difficulties — many of them quite young. A little wisdom with the allocation of public funds would be a great improvement.
Parris ja Young,
Alberton