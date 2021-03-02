 Skip to main content
Funding from marijuana sales needs to go to public lands

Funding from marijuana sales needs to go to public lands

Money received in taxes from marijuana should go to preserving Montana lands. When voted on, the understanding was that the funding would go to our public parks and lands. Montana is heavily reliant on its image and brand as a place that is geared towards outdoor access. A large number of funds that come from recreational marijuana sales would greatly improve and help maintain Montana’s outdoors for all to enjoy. In the 2021 Conservation of the Rockies poll, 90% of people agreed that even with state budget problems, we should still find money to protect the state’s land, water, and wildlife. In Colorado, most of the money has gone to fund PK-12 schools and there has been nothing but positive benefits. Montana could see these same results in their public lands.

Mathilda Ruttgers,

Bozeman

