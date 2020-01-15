I was thrilled to see Whitney Williams breaking records with her first fundraising report early this week, raising more than $439,000 compared to Greg Gianforte’s $345,000.
Whitney’s impressive total shows not only that she can compete with Gianforte in November, but also that she has the enthusiasm across the state needed to mobilize voters and win. As Democrats, we have to nominate a candidate who can capture support from our independent and Republican friends in order to win the general and keep the governor’s seat in good hands.
Considering her first fundraising report and the record-breaking total she announced, I am fully confident that she is that candidate. I cannot wait to vote for her in the Democratic primary and in the general election.
Chase Gay,
Missoula