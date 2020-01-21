Re: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks recommendation for free-roaming bison.
It was highly unethical of Chuck Denowh to use the Missoulian’s guest column (Jan. 14) to spread misinformation about FWP’s scientifically based findings regarding the future possibility for free-roaming bison in Montana.
His implication that FWP’s finding “dramatically intensifies conflict over wildlife management in Montana” is pure baloney, as is his statement that FWP is advancing the agenda of a radical, out-of-state environmental group.
The specialists (scientists) who work for Montana FWP began researching free-roaming bison eight years ago. They held public hearings and solicited written comments from concerned groups and individuals. Those scientists reached a conclusion not only based on solid scientific evidence but on the wants and needs of Montana’s citizens.
Denowh’s claims that FWP’s finding will “force free-roaming bison onto private property.” He seems to have forgotten that Montana is a “fence-out” state. If I don’t want my neighbor’s cows (or free-roaming bison) on my property, it is my responsibility to fence them out.
Without relying on a single fact, Denowh blames FWP for doing the bidding of an extreme environmentalist out-of-state organization. In doing so, he revealed what he truly is: one of our state’s most notorious backroom political operatives.
Michael Hoyt,
Corvallis