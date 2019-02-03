House Bill 161, introduced in the Montana House of Representatives by Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, would prohibit the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks from making decisions based on your comments unless they are determined to be “facts and science.”
Facts and science tell us how to achieve our objectives or whether our objectives might be achievable at all. But they don’t tell us what our objectives should be.
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks needs to be able to consider the public’s deeply held values as well as facts and science when deciding how to manage Montana’s fish and wildlife.
Those values are why we don’t hunt at night, bait bears or use drones to hunt.
Please ask your legislator and members of the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee to oppose HB 161. You can leave a message for your legislator or the committee (or both) by calling 406-444-4800 or by sending an electronic message to them at: https://leg.mt.gov/web-messaging.
Bert Lindler,
Missoula