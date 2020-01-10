In the first Missoulian Sunday Opinion section of the new decade (Jan. 5), we are presented with an insidious attempt by the telecommunications and space satellite industries to condition the public to roll over and accept the potentially devastating new wireless technology called “5G.”
I am referring to “This year, resolve to embrace tech change,” written by an employee of the right-wing, anti-regulation of business “think tank,” the Mercatus Center (see, https://theintercept.com/2018/09/19/the-mercatus-center-is-a-part-of-george-mason-university-until-its-not/). As they have done with their promotion of climate change denial, such lovers of money and destroyers of natural life are again promoting and lying about technology that will most likely cause severe pain, suffering and death among all species, just so some people can continue to make exorbitant profits from people’s addiction to harmful technologies.
Here is a list of some of the known effects from EMF (electromagnetic fields) and RF (radio frequency) that would be emitted in unprecedented volumes throughout the world, if 5G is rolled out as planned:
• Alteration of heart rhythm
• Altered gene expression
• Altered metabolism
• Cancers
• Cardiovascular disease
• Cognitive impairment
• DNA damage
• Learning and memory deficits
• Miscarriage
• Neurological damage
Please research and educate yourselves on this preventable horror. (See, www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal and stop5ginternational.org/why-say-no-to-5g.)
George Price,
Dixon