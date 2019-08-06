While ascertaining of motives in seeking the highest office in the land may vary, one without doubt has to question those of Tulsi Gabbard, representative of the Second District Of Hawaii running for the Democratic nomination.
This attractive woman, who tries to appear as a peace advocate, yet whose voting record in Congress indicates otherwise, is troubling to many, myself included. She effectively attacked Kamala Harris in the last debate purposely and has managed to make it to the next debate stage.
There are reports that she met privately with Donald Trump soon after he gained office. This is very troublesome. One sees "ghosts of past" of Jill Stein in her campaign.
Not one to promote conspiracy, yet not one to dismiss the notion blindly, in some cases, you do not have to use the imagination overtime in seeing possible Russian fingers in this particular campaign. Unfortunately, she does have supporters, mostly who have bitten on the anti-war rhetoric without looking at her voting record.
The stakes are incredibly high for 2020, and we all must be wary of pretty wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula