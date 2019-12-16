Recently the Montana Gambling Control Division executed a sting on a company that hosted holiday parties in the area. At these holiday parties the company offered gambling-type games that employees played for fake money/chips that they were given for free for attending the party. Then the fake money was used for prizes, drinks, etc. Similar to every holiday party I have attended.
By their own definition it is not a gambling activity if there is no money, stake, risk involved. They confiscated equipment, forced the company to cancel all events for this year and I don’t know what else. So for those of you that had their company parties changed/canceled, you can thank the Gambling Control Division.
I have had interactions with the gaming control board in former businesses and think in general they do a pretty good job. This situation, however, is a huge waste of resources, is negatively effecting the public and should be an embarrassment to an otherwise well-operated commission.
You have free articles remaining.
I am not associated with the company or people involved in this situation and was not asked to write this.
Aaron Cummings,
Bigfork