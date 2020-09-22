 Skip to main content
Gaps in tax revenue

Gaps in tax revenue

Driving over the pothole-lined streets of Missoula is a headache for everyone who lives here. Don’t Montanans pay enough in taxes to provide for our infrastructure needs? Montana is a state full of natural resources, old wealth, and big corporations yet there are still gaps in our tax revenue. Learning that these gaps stem from a significant tax break for capital gains income and that this cost the state almost $50 million in tax revenue demonstrated how ruinous the lack of taxation on the wealthy is to Montana.

Since 2003, this disastrous tax break has allowed the wealthiest Montanans to pay a lower percentage in taxes than citizens in the working class. Dennis Washington or Austen Cargill II, billionaires living in Montana pay less in taxes because their income comes from a growth in assets instead of wages. The wealthiest among us should not be allowed to benefit from the resources of our state, without being taxed to support the schools, families, and communities of Montana. Our elected officials need to support Montana and get rid of the capital gains tax credit to make wealthy Montanans pay their share.

Abby Jasumback,

Missoula

