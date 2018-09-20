I encourage voters in Montana Senate District 43 (south half of Ravalli County), to consider the independent candidacy of Laura Garber.
Garber is a hard-working and innovative local organic farmer who also brings so much more to the table. Garber is not aligned with any partisan ideology beyond her main focus on finding practical and workable solutions to the many challenges that face us today, both locally and statewide. She is not seeking office to advance any partisan agenda.
I won’t itemize Garber's many accomplishments that demonstrate her qualification for office, but instead I refer you to her official campaign website that provides a description of her accomplishments, community engagements and her philosophy of governance.
If you want a reasonable alternative to the tired Ravalli County “politics as usual,” then you might take a serious look at this exciting young, new face that represents the new direction for Montana government.
William Thompson,
Hamilton