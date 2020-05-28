Gas tax will help make roads safer

Every local elected official knows that road maintenance is consistently identified as a top public concern. Potholes, road failures, dust, safety and other road maintenance issues are the most common concern expressed by area residents. There are more needs than resources to address this problem — and some of our elected leaders just don’t get it.

In the June primary we can join with our county commissioners and a majority of our city council who do get it. We can vote for the local option gas tax that will provide a dedicated fund for both the city and county to use to match federal funds to fix our roads, to make them safer for everyone. Potholes are a problem for everyone, and they are expensive. With COVID-19, we can help create local jobs and fill local potholes with this dedicated fund.

It is our choice. Vote for this in the June primary.

Ben Sokoloski,

Missoula

