Gather virtually to protect loved ones

I lost a friend to COVID-19 yesterday. She was young and should have had many more years. Have you lost a friend or family member to COVID-19? Is someone in your family COVID-19 positive? I hope not. It’s a terrible time!

If we look back to World War II, people joined together — rationed food, tires, gas and more for several years. Our lives are different now; most of us have access to food and shelter. We have people to love and care for, including our friends and neighbors who should be protected, too.

Let’s join together, not physically but virtually. Call a friend! Please wear your mask and wash your hands. It doesn’t hurt!

Next year, we can embrace each other in larger gatherings. This year, instead, let’s open our hearts to others, protect their futures and wear masks.

Thanks for caring.

Diane Grant,

Ronan

