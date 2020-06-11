General Milley should brush up on history

We should all send General Milley the photo of another army general and still his superior, General George Washington, praying in Valley Forge.

General Milley needs to study our history better and the U.S. Constitution. He should not have apologized for walking with the president to the church. The Constitution does not separate religion from the military.

Also, General Milley's appointment to the Joint Chiefs was a political appointment. If he does not want to be in politics then perhaps he should step down.

Gary K. Carlson,

Corvallis

