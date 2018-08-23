UM means less students, means less instructors, means less rooms, means less buildings. So, consolidate into fewer buildings and remodel the vacated ones into affordable housing. This housing project would come with its own open space. How about if local governments and non-profit organizations that receive any type of taxpayer funds, and have a meeting/community room, remodel with the installation of Murphy beds? Charge the bitcoin operation in Bonner to run river water through the building and back into the river via a huge heat ex-changer. This would generate more income for Bonner and the county, eliminate the noise of hot air exhaust fans, and make it warmer for the outdoor oriented to sleep on the bank and under the bridges during inclement weather.
Greg J. Houska,
Missoula