Gens X, Y generous despite heavy debt

I write today in response to a (Feb. 10) letter titled "Young people need to start caring." The premise is that Gen X (1965-1979) and Gen Y (1980-1994) don't give enough philanthropically.

The author fails to address that Gen X and Gen Y are saddled with an average $33,000 in debt out of college in a time when median home prices and college tuition are the highest in history.

He fails to address that Gen Y created the very concept of peer-to-peer crowdfunding sources like GoFundMe.com, which raised over $9 billion last year; the most common campaign requests being assistance with medical bills, ostensibly due to lack of access to affordable insurance.

Also, a cursory glance at Google shows that Gen X volunteers more of their time than any other generation, for a total of 2.3 billion hours of service at a value of over $53.7 billion.