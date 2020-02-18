Gens X, Y generous despite heavy debt

I write today in response to a (Feb. 10) letter titled "Young people need to start caring." The premise is that Gen X (1965-1979) and Gen Y (1980-1994) don't give enough philanthropically.
The author fails to address that Gen X and Gen Y are saddled with an average $33,000 in debt out of college in a time when median home prices and college tuition are the highest in history.
He fails to address that Gen Y created the very concept of peer-to-peer crowdfunding sources like GoFundMe.com, which raised over $9 billion last year; the most common campaign requests being assistance with medical bills, ostensibly due to lack of access to affordable insurance.
You have free articles remaining.
Also, a cursory glance at Google shows that Gen X volunteers more of their time than any other generation, for a total of 2.3 billion hours of service at a value of over $53.7 billion.
Blithely wishing for war and a draft in hopes of galvanizing people to give philanthropically is, frankly, a bizarre way to seek compassionate support. Maybe rethinking how we ask the most indebted generations to donate means acknowledging the debt gifted to them by previous generations and valuing their contributions despite that burden.
Violet Hopkins,
Missoula