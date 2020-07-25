Get on board with Medicare for All

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time, the 2021 Democratic Party platform mentions Medicare for All!

Although Joe Biden does not back Medicare for All, supporters say it is now an enshrined idea on an official party document for the first time and should be supported. The pandemic has taught us that health care is a human right and that the greed and cruelty of health insurance must end. Most Democrats in the U.S. House support an Improved Medicare for All system.

All Americans should get on board now that M4A health care is officially included on the Democratic Party platform. It is not understood why previous efforts to include single payer in the party platform have been ejected since the legislation would save money for millions of Americans, create equality, affordability and bring us on equal footing to other industrialized nations. It is important that we build on the achievement and insist that policy makers pay attention to what the majority of citizens in this nation favor, a system of health care that doesn’t leave anyone out.