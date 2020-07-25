Get on board with Medicare for All

Get on board with Medicare for All

{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time, the 2021 Democratic Party platform mentions Medicare for All!

Although Joe Biden does not back Medicare for All, supporters say it is now an enshrined idea on an official party document for the first time and should be supported. The pandemic has taught us that health care is a human right and that the greed and cruelty of health insurance must end. Most Democrats in the U.S. House support an Improved Medicare for All system.

All Americans should get on board now that M4A health care is officially included on the Democratic Party platform. It is not understood why previous efforts to include single payer in the party platform have been ejected since the legislation would save money for millions of Americans, create equality, affordability and bring us on equal footing to other industrialized nations. It is important that we build on the achievement and insist that policy makers pay attention to what the majority of citizens in this nation favor, a system of health care that doesn’t leave anyone out.

I view the current attitude of GOP senators in their opposition as not wanting to give up the enticement of lobbyists buying their policy positions, while they enjoy high end policy provisions and benefits for themselves. We all should have the same benefits distributed equally at much less cost than current premiums. The exorbitant insurance company CEO salaries are far beyond any rationality.

Richard A. Damon,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

Trump manipulating the polls
Letters

Trump manipulating the polls

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News