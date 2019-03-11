I have been driving over Maclay Bridge since 1967 or so. I am also a retired professional civil engineer. The bridge was an abomination when I first drove it and it is the same today.
The approaches are a safety nightmare in the dark or on snowy days. It is hard to see if anyone else is waiting to cross from the other side. (Which is the prime reason the site is a safety hazard). The right-hand turn on the west approach does not meet any highway safety standard. The structure itself was cobbled together in the 1950s as a desperate move to provide access to O’Brien Creek and Big Flat.
Missoula County Commissioner Jean Curtiss should be applauded for her hard work to get a safe reasonable fix to a 50-year-old problem. Commissioner Dave Strohmaier’s comment that he didn’t want to be held to past commission decisions is ludicrous. Who does he think he is? God.
Commissioners Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick clearly have no respect of their own county professional public employees, state professionals and private professionals who have worked hard in good faith on this project. Please get on with construction at the South Avenue site.
Jon Ekstrand,
Missoula