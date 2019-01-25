The present government shutdown is made to appear to be a battle of wills between Donald Trump and the Democrats. I believe it is far more carefully orchestrated then that.
By shutting down the government, our national parks are suffering. Part of the trumpeters’ agenda is to privatize national parks. I can easily see how, down the road, he will say we cannot afford the national parks. Shysters like Trump look far ahead and leap on opportunities to create chaos and further their agenda while we are distracted. Privatizing national parks is only part of the goal. If we remain distracted we deserve the destruction currently in progress.
Most people look for a responsible reason for things that happen. By drumming up reasons for Trump's behavior — like he is ginning up his base — we further the distraction he intended. Good people do not themselves operate deviously so they do not expect — especially of people in positions of great responsibility — others to behave in a sinister and destructive fashion. We need to get over our naïveté.
Margaret Williams,
Missoula