Get public input on COVID funds

Montana has received $1.25 billion in COVID-19 mitigation funds from the federal government. This is not “chump change.” It is $1,250 for every resident of the state, or $5,000 for every family of four, and is 50% of the annual budget for the entire state.

Governor Bullock has exclusive control over how the funds are distributed, and to date has released barely 7% of the funds. He has appointed a 26-member "task force," but their meetings have been held in secret. We need transparency. Perhaps a special session of the legislature should be held to provide representative decisions.

Also, distributing the funds proportionately to the counties would provide better local decisions and would avoid the huge bias of decisions at the state level. Businesses and their employees considered “non-essential” have suffered the greatest impact from the lockdown and should be a priority. Facilities that have incurred additional expenses during the pandemic should be reimbursed. Churches that have been closed and seen a decrease in charitable donations should not be ignored.

Governor Bullock and his handpicked advisers should not be deciding secretly how this huge amount of money should be spent behind closed doors. Public input is needed.

David Moore,

Missoula

