Get rid of Electoral College, vote against Trump agenda

The speech to the nation last night was nothing more then a campaign speech playing to Donald Trump's right wing supporters, using taxpayer money to denigrate the people who worked so hard to protect our Constitution and the security of our country from foreign adversaries that he aligns himself with.

Vladimir Putin must be ecstatic, with Trump's exoneration by the sham election by the Senate with no witnesses or documents. This psychotic narcissist will feel free to do "whatever I want to." This sexual predator claims to be the "chosen one," using God's name in vain to support his agenda, knowing the evangelists will follow him no matter what.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He plans to take away every last shred of health insurance and companies can deny pre-existing conditions. They plan to further devastate Medicare and Medicaid. People will die. Our country could be taken over by his dictator friends.

Vote to get rid of the Electoral College that ignores the popular vote. Vote against those who support Trump's corrupt agenda. Our liberty as a free nation is at stake.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0