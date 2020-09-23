Get Trump out

The damage that the evil gang inhabiting our White House can do, stacking the Supreme Court with another one of their sycophantic judges, will be unimaginable. It is crazy that the evangelicals and the Christian right support these thugs. Trump himself is not religious and is pro life. He uses whatever will keep him in office. He says the virus is good because now he doesn't have to shake hand with the disgusting people, meaning his followers. With the court stacked in his favor he can literally make himself "king".

From the beginning he had an agenda to destroy anything that Obama did for the country and his biggest desire is to destroy the Affordable Care Act, leaving millions without healthcare in the middle of a pandemic. And next is their wish to take down Medicaid and Medicare, the final nail in the coffin of the American people. Remember we have a psychopath at the wheel, according to over 135 psychiatrists along with his niece, Mary Trump a psychologist. He loves dictators and the idea of killing his opposition like his pal Putin. He thought concentration camps in China were a wonderful idea. It is OK with him that our military have bounties on their heads. Get him out!