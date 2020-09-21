It is said that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for continued Antifa violence. We absolutely must have the public's and the Missoulian's opinion on this. There are many things of importance in this election but the possibility of casual murders and wild destruction is the single most important issue. What do you say? Please get your opinion in print. That is what the newspaper is for. Let's hear from you. Don't beat around the bush. Clear the air. What do you want?