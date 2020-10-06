 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'GG' stands for Greg Gianforte and 'great governor'

'GG' stands for Greg Gianforte and 'great governor'

{{featured_button_text}}

I've worked with Greg Gianforte a long time — first, as one of the most successful businessmen Montana has seen. Second, as an effective and respected United States representative for Montana.

We've collaborated on bringing prosperity to Montana through positive tax changes, reducing red tape and regulations, and promoting the Treasure State at every opportunity. We have worked to keep Montana kids here and to bring former Montanans back home. He is a tireless advocate for a better future for all of us.

He will bring that background to be a great governor. Please vote for the Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras team for governor and lieutenant governor this election.

Webb Brown,

Trout Creek

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News