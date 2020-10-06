'GG' stands for Greg Gianforte and 'great governor'

I've worked with Greg Gianforte a long time — first, as one of the most successful businessmen Montana has seen. Second, as an effective and respected United States representative for Montana.

We've collaborated on bringing prosperity to Montana through positive tax changes, reducing red tape and regulations, and promoting the Treasure State at every opportunity. We have worked to keep Montana kids here and to bring former Montanans back home. He is a tireless advocate for a better future for all of us.

He will bring that background to be a great governor. Please vote for the Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras team for governor and lieutenant governor this election.

Webb Brown,

Trout Creek

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0