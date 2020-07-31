Gianforte a clear choice for governor

This fall there’s a clear contrast in Montana’s choice for Governor. Greg Gianforte has a successful career, building a Montana business from the ground up. Gianforte knows what businesses need to thrive, and he knows that for our communities to thrive our economy must be stronger.

Greg has demonstrated leadership skills such as managing change, being decisive, doing whatever it takes and being resourceful and strategic. We need a governor with proven leadership skills that will make Montana better, leading state government to serve the people rather than the people serving the government. Greg is the leader we need for such a time as this.

Generating a strong economy is going to be more difficult than ever because of the fallout from the Coronavirus. We need someone that has dealt with huge challenges and can successfully lead the state to navigate these uncertain waters. We can’t afford to risk our future, and our children’s future, by going with anyone other than the candidate best suited to face the challenges ahead. Greg Gianforte is that candidate. That’s why I am asking you to join me in voting this November, not just for Greg but for Montana’s future.