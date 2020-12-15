Gianforte and Fox undermine Constitution

The basic fundament of a representative democracy is free and open elections. Elections which our citizens trust and believe in. The recent machinations by our current president are designed to undermine and jeopardize that fundamental principle. All done without one iota of evidence and in contradiction of his own Attorney General who told us all that the presidential election was conducted fairly. The President even caused a lawsuit to be filed asking our Supreme Court to undo the free elections in four critical states. Fortunately, the Court did something of which he is incapable – that is, they followed the law. As a Montanan I was appalled to learn that our current Attorney General and our Governor–elect supported him in that suit. Those gentlemen both took oaths to uphold the Constitution not undermine it. They should be reminded of what they’ve both sworn under oath to do and then do it.