 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte and Fox undermine Constitution

Gianforte and Fox undermine Constitution

{{featured_button_text}}

The basic fundament of a representative democracy is free and open elections. Elections which our citizens trust and believe in. The recent machinations by our current president are designed to undermine and jeopardize that fundamental principle. All done without one iota of evidence and in contradiction of his own Attorney General who told us all that the presidential election was conducted fairly. The President even caused a lawsuit to be filed asking our Supreme Court to undo the free elections in four critical states. Fortunately, the Court did something of which he is incapable – that is, they followed the law. As a Montanan I was appalled to learn that our current Attorney General and our Governor–elect supported him in that suit. Those gentlemen both took oaths to uphold the Constitution not undermine it. They should be reminded of what they’ve both sworn under oath to do and then do it.

Kenneth Olson,

Great Falls

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Fox is an embarrassment
Letters

Fox is an embarrassment

Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News